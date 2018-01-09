As Rain Falls, Local Authorities Caution Residents to Prepare

As rain continues to fall on the Southland today extending into Tuesday evening, Long Beach city officials late this afternoon advised residents to be cautious while driving and avoid coastal waters.

The National Weather Service projects rainfall in the coastal area to be between one to two inches, with a stronger storm expected on Tuesday.

Officials said city crew conducted pre-rain inspections and maintenance to ensure catch basins known to flood have been cleaned and pump stations and seawall plugs are functioning. Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) Swiftwater teams are also preparing for potential deployment and Beach Maintenance crews are taking protective measures, according to a city release.

Sand is also available at the following six locations:

Fire Station 7, 2295 Elm Avenue

Fire Station 12, 1199 East Artesia Boulevard

Fire Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Avenue

Fire Station 14, 5200 Eliot Avenue.

Long Beach Public Works/Public Service Yard, 1651 San Francisco Avenue, at the Esther Street Gate (sand bags are not available at this location, public may pick up sand at any time of day)

Parking lot at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard (sand bags are not available at this location, public may pick up sand at any time of day)



Empty sand bags are available at all neighborhood fire stations and at the Beach Operations building located at 2100 East Ocean Boulevard (enter through Junipero Avenue). The Beach Operations building is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00AM to 6:00PM. Sand and/or sand bags at fire stations are available while stations are attended.

Officials said sand and sand bags are available only to Long Beach residents. They are required to bring their identification cards to pick up a maximum of 10 bags and advised to bring their own shovel or tool when collecting sand. It is illegal to pick up sand from the beaches.

Officials also advise during periods of significant rainfall, residents are advised to:

Avoid swimming in coastal waters for three days following the end of the rainstorm.

Avoid areas that are subject to sudden flooding.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road, or walk across a flowing stream of water.

Slow down at intersections, especially those with non-working signal lights, and treat them as stop signs.

Be cautious while driving, especially at night.

Take appropriate steps to be prepared by securing personal property and vehicles in areas that are prone to flooding.

Avoid unnecessary trips. If you must travel during the storm, dress in warm, loose layers of clothing. Advise others of your destination and estimated arrival time.

Be aware of utility workers working in or near the road.

Stay off sand berms, and stay away from City vehicles and machinery operating along the coastline.

Keep pets inside and ensure they have shelter from the storm.

Place refuse and recycling carts on the parkway or driveway apron.

Report street flooding or downed trees by calling (562) 570-2700.



For information on how residents can prepare for severe weather, please click on this link: Preparing for Emergencies: Severe Weather.