Long Beach Woman Dies in Single-Car Crash

A Long Beach woman died early Thursday when a car she was a passenger in crashed in Bixby Knolls.

The solo car crash was reported at 1:25AM near Carson Street and California Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Authorities said a 27-year-old Long Beach man was driving a 1994 Honda Accord west on Carson Street when he lost control, struck a traffic signal on the south/west corner of the intersection and then struck a parking sign and ultimately a tree.

Long Beach firefighters extricated the 32-year-old woman and transported both occupants to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a release. The woman later died at the hospital.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Authorities said the driver cooperated with the investigation and that alcohol/drug intoxication were not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is asked to call Long Beach Police Collision Investigation Detective David Whelan at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).