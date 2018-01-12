CSULB’s Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden to Start Charging Admission

Starting January 23, the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) will begin charging admission, university officials announced today.

“Our goal in making this change is to improve the sustainability of this beautiful, educational and cultural resource for the enjoyment of future generations,” said Jeanette Schelin, the garden’s senior director, in a statement.

The rates for same-day admission include: adults $5, seniors and CSULB alumni $4, youths ages 4-18 $2, children under 4 free. CSULB students, faculty and staff are admitted for free.

Friends of the Japanese Garden members receive admission already. Membership is open to the general public. Those interested can call (562) 985-2169. Advance purchase of individual tickets is not available at this time.

“We know the visitor’s experience will improve by scheduling groups to ensure a level of serenity in the garden,” said Alison Redfoot, assistant director for education, in a statement. “We encourage frequent visitors to become members to enjoy admission as well as other exciting benefits.”

The garden’s new public hours are 9:00AM to 4:00PM Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4:00PM Sundays. The garden is closed Saturdays and Mondays.

More information is available on the garden’s website. Paid parking is available in Lot 16 (G4), directly across from the garden on Earl Warren Drive.

The garden is located at 1250 Bellflower Boulevard.

Photo courtesy of the Japanese Garden.