Woman Dies Following Friday Night Two-Car Crash in Long Beach

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.

A Ford Mustang was speeding above 60 miles per hour in a commercial district on Long Beach Boulevard when it smashed into a car making a left turn, killing a 20-year-old woman in the second car, police said.

Jaslyn Ouch, 20, was a passenger in a car broadsided by the speeding Mustang Friday night, police in Long Beach said Saturday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Ouch’s family to pay for funeral expenses.



The 2000 Mustang was heading south, and broadsided a 2015 Honda Civic that was turning left onto Spring Street from the northbound boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department reported.



Officers who were dispatched at 10:33PM Friday reported that the Mustang had three men inside and the Honda had a male driver with the 20-year-old woman passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.



The surviving victims were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life, according to Heflin.



The four survivors were all in critical condition as they were taken to trauma centers, he said.



The name of the driver speeding in the Mustang was not released. Alcohol and drug intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor in the collision, authorities said.



Long Beach police collision investigators asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (562) 570-7355.