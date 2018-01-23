Long Beach Transit to Host Job Fair for Bus Operators

Long Beach Transit (LBT) is seeking to hire 35 bus operators during a job fair that will be held Wednesday, January 24, at the Grand Long Beach Events Center.

Qualified candidates may even be offered a job on the spot.

LBT currently has 19 openings in other departments including mechanics, transit service delivery supervisors, a payroll supervisor and a senior grants accountant.

Bus operation experience is not required, however it’s necessary for candidates to bring a Department of Motor Vehicles H6 printout showing a good driving record, possess a California driver’s license for at least two years, be drug free and have two years of customer service experience.

Candidates offered a position will go through eight weeks of paid training and be hired full time after completion.

“LBT’s mission is ‘Dedicated to connecting communities and moving people…making everyday life better,” said LBT Deputy Chief Executive Officer Debra A. Johnson. “We are looking for candidates with a passion for serving our community to help us accomplish that mission.”

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, January 24 from 9:00AM – 5:00PM at the Grand Long Beach Events Center, 4101 East Willow Street.

Information is available at lbtransit.com/jobs and to schedule an interview contact