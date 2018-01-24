Op-Ed: Long Beach Pride Welcomes Community to Discuss, Resolve Grievances

People Post is a space for opinion pieces, letters to the editor and guest submissions from members of the Long Beach community. The following is an op-ed submitted by Denise Newman, president of Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride, and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Long Beach Post.

Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Inc.'s Board of Directors welcomes the opportunity to meet with California Families in Focus (CFF) and any other member of the community to discuss and resolve grievances. Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Inc. strives to advance and celebrate the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. We also strive to resolve conflicts in a professional and civil manner and we do not believe this can be done through a social media forum.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact me at anytime.

Denise Newman is the president of Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride.