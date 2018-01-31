Long Beach Man Still Missing Months After Reported Disappearance

A Long Beach man who was reported missing since October has yet to be found, authorities said this week.

A missing person’s report was filed on October 28, 2017 reporting that 31-year-old Zachary Kennedy was last seen on October 22, 2017, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesperson Arantxa Chavarria. The department could not provide any more details as the investigation is ongoing.



According to Dateline NBC , the former Pennsylvania resident had dinner plans with a friend in Long Beach on October 22. He apparently told the friend he would call when he was ready to be picked up, but he never called and hasn’t been seen since.

Jeff Kennedy, Zachary’s father, told Dateline it wasn’t unusual for his son not to follow through with plans, however when October 28 came around, John Hill, Zachary’s partner, reported him missing.

Zachary is described as 5 feet 10 inches and about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, two star tattoos on the front of his shoulders and a ship on his right arm. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the LBPD at (565) 570-7246.

Photo of Zachary from Jeff Kennedy.