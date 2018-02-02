City Prosecutor’s Office Announces Winners of IMPACT Awards

The Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office today announced the winners of its annual IMPACT Awards, which recognized individuals or groups who have made a positive impact in the city in the past year.

“I am proud of the work of my prosecutors and staff. But we know we can’t do it alone. That is why we present IMPACT awards each year,” said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert in a statement. “With their help, Long Beach is a better and safer city. It takes hard work and collaboration, and these all-stars deserve our applause.”

Prosecutors and staff in the city prosecutor’s office chose recipients based on efforts they made during the preceding year.

The following will be recognized during a reception next week: