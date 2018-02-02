City Prosecutor’s Office Announces Winners of IMPACT Awards

The Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office today announced the winners of its annual IMPACT Awards, which recognized individuals or groups who have made a positive impact in the city in the past year.
“I am proud of the work of my prosecutors and staff. But we know we can’t do it alone. That is why we present IMPACT awards each year,” said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert in a statement. “With their help, Long Beach is a better and safer city. It takes hard work and collaboration, and these all-stars deserve our applause.”
Prosecutors and staff in the city prosecutor’s office chose recipients based on efforts they made during the preceding year.
The following will be recognized during a reception next week:
- Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Detective Ricardo Solorio will receive the Kim Maddox Impact Award for investigating gang-related crime in the city.
- The LA County Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Team will be honored for providing coordinated social services to drug-addicted people as part of a pilot program.
- County Supervisor Janice Hahn will be recognized for supporting the city’s rehab programs that help former gang members with employment and tattoo removal.
- Local filmmakers and photographers Antonio Gilbreath and Sylvester (Duke) Givens, who is also on the Arts Council for Long Beach board, will be honored for documenting and describing the city prosecutor’s community-based programs.
- County Deputy Probation Officer Valerie Kane will be recognized for collaborating with prosecutors to protect the public while rehabilitating convicts.
- LBPD Detective Dave Whelan and LBPD Officer Aaron Dodson will be honored for their investigation of a 2017 commercial trucking enforcement case resulting in one of the city’s largest criminal settlements, $333,000 in fines and payments.