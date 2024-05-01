An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck today in the Corona area of Riverside County, providing a shake felt as far away as West Los Angeles and Long Beach.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 1:49 p.m., centered 5.6 miles southwest of Corona. The quake was originally reported as a 4.5 magnitude, then reduced to a 4.3, and ultimately to a 4.1.

The shaker was felt over a wide area, with reports of shaking as faraway as West Los Angeles and the Lakewood/Long Beach area.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

Several smaller quakes occurred in the same area on Tuesday, including a pair of 2.8-magnitude quakes between roughly 7:30 and 7:40 p.m., and a magnitude 2.5 shaker that struck at about 2 p.m.