Five people were killed and another person was left with major injuries this morning when the car they were in crashed into an attenuator on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach and burst into flames, according to the CHP.

The solo-car crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on the northbound 710 at the transition to the southbound 91 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

#BREAKING 5 killed in crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach, all northbound lanes shut down. Details now on ABC7 https://t.co/Uqjt7sw1XM — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 26, 2023

It’s not clear what caused the wreck. CHP spokesperson Angelia Gonzales said the black Hyundai Sonata was going northbound at an unknown speed when it veered to the right for some reason and hit the attenuator between the transition road to the 91 from the main lanes on the 710.

Gonzales said CHP’s ongoing investigation of the crash determined there were six people in a car that seats five and it appeared not everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The agency reminded drivers to make sure there’s a seat for everyone in their vehicle and that they use their seatbelts.

Gonzales asked anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 424-551-4000.

Staff writer Alicia Robinson contributed to this report.