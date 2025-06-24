The Washington man charged with being an accomplice in the bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs died in federal custody earlier today.

Daniel Jongyon Park allegedly supplied chemicals used in the May 17 bombing to Guy Edward Bartkus, the deceased “anti-life” suspect who authorities say carried out the attack.

According to a statement released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Park was found unresponsive at approximately 7:30 a.m. today at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures,” the statement said in part. “Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”

Details about Park’s cause of death have not yet been released.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Park earlier this month, in the weeks prior to the bombing, he visited Bartkus in Twentynine Palms, California.

Bartkus died when a massive bomb exploded outside the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs on May 17. Four bystanders were hospitalized and later released.

Park allegedly left the United States four days after the bombing and flew to Warsaw, Poland.

Polish authorities deported Park back to the United States. On June 3, FBI agents arrested Park after he landed at JFK International Airport in New York.

The U.S. Marshal’s office transported Park to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where he was being held pending trial on terrorism charges.

Doug Kari is an attorney and freelance investigative journalist, [email protected].