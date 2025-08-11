Long Beach police on Monday afternoon were investigating a shooting at a home on Cedar Avenue just north of Spring Street.

Few details were immediately available. Officers had taped off the area of Cedar and West Spring Street, where they appeared to be focused on a specific house.

Police said they were initially called to the scene at 12:09 p.m.

“As officers were in route to the scene, they were notified that a male adult subject with gunshot wounds to the upper body self-transported to a local hospital,” LBPD spokesperson Richard Mejia said in an email. “Officers determined the subject was the victim from the shooting.”

Police at the scene of a shooting at a house on Cedar Avenue north of Spring Street in Long Beach. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

There was no information immediately available about the circumstances that led up to the shooting, a motive or a suspect.

Neighbors said there was also a fire recently at the house where the shooting occurred.