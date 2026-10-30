This article was originally published by LAist on Oct. 29, 2026.

Topline: There’s a good chance of at least some light rain on Halloween this weekend, but forecasters aren’t sure how much.

The details: Scattered showers are possible across Southern California this weekend. Rain could start Friday, but the highest chance will be on Saturday night — Halloween — and Sunday morning. Totals will likely be between half an inch and 1.5 inches, with the most in L.A. County and in the region’s hills and mountains. The last time it rained on Halloween in L.A. was 2014, according to the National Weather Service.

The uncertainty: Forecasters say there’s both a chance the region could get more rain than expected, or very little. Either way, they say Halloween weekend will be wet. The outcome depends on the path of a low-pressure system bringing the rain here from the north.

Tides and temperatures: Coastal flood advisories remain in place for the Southern California coastline through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will also drop this weekend, with highs on Saturday mostly in the upper 60s.