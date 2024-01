A house fire sent black smoke billowing over Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, on Park Avenue near Broadway, started around 12:50 p.m. according to a notification from the Long Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews at the scene reported heavy black smoke coming from the first floor of the home.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived. A department spokesperson said nobody was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.