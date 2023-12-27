The National Weather Service is forecasting a wet end to the week, including high surf and coastal flooding starting Thursday, plus more potential for rain on Saturday in and around Long Beach.

People should expect “very, very high waves, really affecting much of Southern California,” with at least 10- to 15-foot sets on west-facing beaches such as Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, said Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Waves aren’t expected to reach quite those heights in Long Beach, but dangerous rip currents are still expected, so “regardless of where you are, really everyone is encouraged to stay out of the water” for the next few days, Cohen said.

Through Saturday, high tides of 6 to 6 1/2 feet along the Los Angeles County coast may cause flooding at beaches and nearby parking lots. The city erected sand berms ahead of earlier storms, and beach maintenance crews will make sure those stay in place, Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Jake Heflin said.

The weather service also is predicting an 80% chance of rain much of Saturday, and a slight chance of precipitation Sunday and into early next week, according to the NWS website.

The city hasn’t issued a specific advisory for weekend big surf or high tides, but Heflin said empty sandbags are always available at all city fire stations, and full bins of sand can be found at stations 7, 12, 13 and 14. Find fire station locations here.