Seven people were hurt — four of whom had to be hospitalized — when a fire erupted aboard a 30-foot boat Friday evening, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Authorities were notified at 7:11 p.m. and arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the Downtown marina, where the vessel was in flames in the channel near the Queen Mary ocean liner.

Rescue teams pulled seven people from the water and unloaded them at a nearby dock. Four were taken to a nearby hospital while three others refused further treatment, according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jake Heflin.

In the description of a video posted online, one bystander on a passing boat said they “heard a loud boom and then turn(ed) around and saw a boat on fire with someone in it.”

The video they posted shows large flames coming from the boat.

Crews extinguished the fire and towed it ashore to the isolation docks. The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time, Heflin said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.