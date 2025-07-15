Long Beach Planning Commissioners on Thursday approved the conversion of a discount shop into a specialty liquor store and market in Zaferia, near the Traffic Circle.

The storefront, at 3200 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., formerly housed a Dollar Express as part of a 13,000 square-foot shopping center that includes a laundromat.

The commission’s unanimous decision paves the way for the applicant to move ahead with plans for a market in the 3,000 square-foot space.

City documents said it will offer high-end organic produce and other goods, an espresso bar and imported spirits “not normally found in typical stores.” One city official gave the examples of small batch whiskeys, imported wine and local beer.

A rendering from Planning Commission documents shows the exterior of a planned convenience store at Pacific Coast Highway and Obispo Avenue.

Renovations have already begun inside the building, though a construction timeline has not been provided.