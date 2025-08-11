A pair of freeway ramps just west of the Vincent Thomas Bridge will be shut down for three months as part of an interchange improvement project, officials said today.

Starting Aug. 18, the on-ramp from Harbor Boulevard to the 110 Freeway and the off-ramp from southbound Highway 47 at Harbor Boulevard will be closed.

The closure will last until a pair of new roadways and ramps are constructed, according to the Port of L.A. They’re scheduled to be finished in November, along with “a newly realigned Knoll Drive,” according to port officials.

Until then, residents and local commuters were advised to get onto the northbound 110 from Gaffey Street in San Pedro. That freeway entrance can be accessed from First Street and Harbor Boulevard.

“Drivers exiting southbound State Route 47 will be rerouted via Pacific Avenue to Harbor Boulevard,” port officials stated.

Truckers were advised to follow posted traffic signs and detours.

The State Route 47 Interchange Project will see the replacement of the southbound Highway 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge. The ramp is being moved from the south to the north side.

“Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to the northbound I-110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island; and improving local streets near the interchange,” according to port officials.

The three-month closure is just a taste of the traffic headaches locals should expect around the Vincent Thomas Bridge in the near future. In late 2025 or early 2026, officials plan to close the bridge completely for 16 months while they rehabilitate its dilapidated deck.