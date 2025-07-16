Cargo volumes at the Port of Long Beach fell 16.4% in June compared to the same month last year, port officials said today, though a pause on new tariffs could fuel a rebound in the coming weeks.

Dockworkers and terminal operators processed 704,403 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in June, with imports down 16.9% to 348,681 TEUs, exports down 10.9% to 87,627 TEUs and empty containers falling 17.4% to 268,095 TEUs.

“We’re anticipating a cargo surge in July as retailers stock up on goods ordered during the 90-day pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said in a statement.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending the date for new “reciprocal” tariffs — excluding China — to Aug. 1. The tariffs were initially set to take effect Wednesday. The extension allows for continued negotiations with 14 countries, including Japan, Korea, South Africa, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

More recently, Trump added Mexico and the European Union to the list of countries that could face tariffs of up to 30%.

Japan and Korea could face a levy of 25%, while South Africa, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Thailand may see a tax at or above 30%.

According to the White House, Trump sent letters to those countries explaining that, starting Aug. 1, they will be subject to new reciprocal tariff rates “designed to make the terms of our bilateral trade relationship more reciprocal over time and to address the national emergency caused by the massive U.S. goods trade deficit.”

In some cases, countries will face lower tariff rates than those initially announced on April 2, while others may see higher rates, officials said.

Trump has said the tariffs aim to promote domestic building and manufacturing, and he pledged to fast-track approvals to bring back American jobs.

The Port of Long Beach has moved 4.7 million TEUs through the first half of 2025, up 10.6% from the same period in 2024.

“No matter the economic situation, our facilities, dockworkers and marine terminal operators continue to make this the premier gateway for trans-Pacific goods movement,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said in a statement. “Over the long term, we’re investing in infrastructure projects to keep cargo moving efficiently and sustainability to preserve our status as the Port of Choice.”