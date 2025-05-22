The Metro Board of Directors today approved a motion to explore the feasibility of a water taxi service to connect San Pedro and Long Beach for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In a unanimous vote, the directors approved a motion introduced by Board Chair and County Supervisor Janice Hahn earlier in May. Transit agency staff are expected to report on a potential route and conduct an infrastructure assessment for docks and terminals to support the service, as well as a financial analysis.

“Since I floated this idea last month, it has been making waves and people are genuinely excited about it. A water taxi between San Pedro and Long Beach would be a fun way for thousands of people to get to Olympic events and a creative way to get people out of their cars and reduce traffic on our bridges,” said Hahn.

Long Beach Transit already operates two water taxi services: the AquaBus, which operates within Rainbow Harbor, and the AquaLink, which connects Alamitos Bay to Rainbow Harbor.

Hahn’s proposed water taxi would expand public transport connections for San Pedro and surrounding communities, as well as for riders along Metro’s J (Silver) Line, which runs along the El Monte Busway and Harbor Transitway from El Monte to San Pedro via downtown Los Angeles.

According to Hahn, there is precedent for such a service, citing a former ferry that used to operate between San Pedro and Terminal Island before the Vincent Thomas Bridge was built.

The ferry service, which was operated by both private and municipal companies, provided transportation for workers, residents, commuters and even some tourists.

Additionally, San Pedro will serve as the designated location of Croatia House during the 2028 Games. The site will serve as the hub for that country’s athletes and tourists, and will host cultural events and watch parties. Other countries will have similar sites located throughout the city.