Long Beach Airport has been awarded $27 million in federal funding to reconstruct one of its taxiways, Congressman Robert Garcia announced recently. The award comes amid a broader investment in airport infrastructure throughout California, with Long Beach receiving the second-most federal funding in the state.

The 550,000-square-foot stretch of pavement that runs parallel to LGB’s shortest runway — known as Taxiway F — was “nearing the end of its useful service life,” said airport spokesperson Darrick Lee.

Its last maintenance came in 2016, he said. The current rebuild will include restoration of pavement markings, lighting, signage and its drainage systems.

Lee said the bidding process to select a contractor is almost complete, and the grant is expected to be received in February 2027. After the contract is awarded, the project is anticipated to take approximately 14 months and is planned to be completed before the 2028 Olympics.

While Lee explained that commercial flights will be able to continue uninterrupted, general aviation aircraft and other tenants will have alternative taxi routes available to them when needed.

“Improving this airport has always been important to me,” said Garcia, senior member of the House Aviation Subcommittee and former mayor of Long Beach. “Upgrading our airport’s infrastructure keeps flights safe, operations running smoothly, and our airport modernized.”

For years, Garcia has been successfully advocating for increasing investments in public transportation infrastructure. In 2025, he announced that the DOT awarded over $24 million in funding for the airport.

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff announced on July 2 that Long Beach is among 16 California airports that will receive $107 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants to modernize and improve infrastructure and safety.

Recent improvements underway for LGB include a $37 million overhaul of the airport’s concourses and 11 gateways set for completion in 2027, upgrades to the pick-up and drop-off zones finished in 2025, and completion of its historic terminal in 2024.