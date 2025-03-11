Long Beach is making it easier for passengers to find the right nonstop and connecting flights at its airport.

LGB announced Tuesday that it’s added a search tool called FlyMyAirport to its website.

Powered by KAYAK, it allows users to search flights, compare options, and explore hotel and rental car deals all in one place.

Now, travelers don’t have to leave the website to compare fares between the airport’s three operators — Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

“This new search function makes it easier than ever for travelers to efficiently plan their journeys from LGB to almost anywhere, not just to the nonstop destinations offered by our major air carriers,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines offers one-stop access to major European cities like Amsterdam, Paris and London, while Hawaiian Airlines provides connecting flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney.

Southwest Airlines operates the most flights out of Long Beach with nonstop destinations to places like Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Chicago and the Washington D.C. area.

Recently, Southwest announced it will begin charging customers a fee to check bags, reversing a longstanding policy of letting passengers fly with luggage for free.

Long Beach Airport celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, completing $125 million in renovations with the July opening of the historic terminal building.

Trademarked as “America’s coolest airport,” it offers nonstop flights to 23 destinations nationwide, including Hawaii.