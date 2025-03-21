A portion of the southbound 605 Freeway will be closed this weekend for work on a major project to rehabilitate the freeway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley, officials said.

The entire southbound freeway will be closed between Slauson Avenue and the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs Friday night and Sunday night, with partial lane closure the rest of the weekend, according to Caltrans.

The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

On southbound 605 from Slauson Avenue to the 5, all southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4:01 a.m. Saturday to place k-rail and temporary striping.

On southbound 605 from Slauson Avenue to the 5, all southbound lanes will be closed again from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5:01 a.m. Monday to remove k-rail and re-stripe the freeway.

On southbound 605 from Telegraph Road to the 5, two southbound lanes will be open to traffic from 4:01 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Starting as early as 8 p.m. Friday to 5:01 a.m. Monday:

The northbound 5 connector to southbound 605 will be closed.

The southbound 605 connector to northbound and southbound 5 will be closed.

The eastbound and westbound Washington Boulevard on-ramps to southbound 605 will be closed.

The eastbound Slauson Avenue on-ramp to southbound 605 will be closed.

The Telegraph Road on- and off-ramps at southbound 605 will be closed.

The Florence Avenue off-ramp from southbound 605 will be closed.

Traffic will be detoured via local arterial routes during the hours of the full freeway closure. This section of the 605 carries more than a quarter million vehicles per day on average, and Caltrans urged motorists to avoid the area during construction and use alternate freeways where possible, including the southbound 110, 710 and 57.

More extended weekend closures are scheduled in conjunction with this segment of the Super 605 corridor improvement project, sometimes over consecutive weekends through 2025. Dates for future extended weekend closures will be announced later.

The work is part of the Super 605 corridor projects. Some $260 million in construction costs are funded with $238 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and more than $20.5 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.