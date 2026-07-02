This article was originally published by LAist on Wednesday, July 1.

California state parks are so popular there’s a reservation system to manage attendance. But some people book a spot and then don’t turn up. That’s being addressed by new rules that mandate how much notice you need to give for a cancellation to avoid charges. And if you ghost a reservation three times, you’ll be banned from reserving for a year.

The changes: You’ll get a refund only if you cancel a week or more before your reservation starts. After that you’ll be charged the first night’s fee. And if you cancel two days or less before, you’ll give up your entire fee.

A one-year ban: If you no-show three times in a calendar year, you’ll be banned from making a reservation for a year.

Why now: California state parks are very popular, including parks in Southern California like Crystal Cove State Beach, Bolsa Chica State Beach and Huntington State Beach. The summer months lead to high demand and the state has a reservation system to manage attendance, reservecalifornia.com

The backstory: California legislators heard that there were significant no-shows at state parks before they passed Assembly Bill 618, the legislation that led to the current changes, which take effect July 1.