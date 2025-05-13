Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was killed Monday night when a collision sent her flying onto the opposite side of the freeway after she had gotten out of her broken-down car on the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, multiple 911 callers reported seeing a vehicle on fire on the eastbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Zachary Salazar.

The 46-year-old woman was driving a Scion xD on the eastbound freeway when, for unknown reasons, the car began to catch fire and broke down in the far left lane, Salazar said.

She then got out of her car and was standing nearby when a 21-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry sideswiped the Scion despite swerving to avoid the collision, Salazar said.

The impact “propelled” the victim onto the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, where she was struck by multiple vehicles, Salazar said. The victim, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Salazar said.

Long Beach firefighters responded to the scene to douse the flames engulfing the Scion.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact Officer E. Vasquez at 562-649-6800.