A driver and a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash near an intersection across from Heartwell Park.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2:55 p.m. on East Carson Street near Palo Verde Avenue, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Garrett.

One driver and a pedestrian who was struck by a car that rolled over after the crash were taken to a local trauma center for treatment, Garrett said. A third person was checked at the scene for injuries, but did not require transport to a hospital.

No further details about the victims were immediately available.

The crash left debris strewn across the north sidewalk on East Carson Street. An overturned vehicle, which appeared to be a two-door Mazda, came to rest against a wall and a telephone pole on the sidewalk, partially knocking down a chain link fence that blocked access to a canal running behind homes.

The aftermath of a crash at Carson Street near Palo Verde Avenue on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A vehicle appeared to have ripped a bus bench from its foundation, leaving it tattered next to the telephone pole.

Police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.