A driver and a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash near an intersection across from Heartwell Park.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 2:55 p.m. on East Carson Street near Palo Verde Avenue, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Garrett.
One driver and a pedestrian who was struck by a car that rolled over after the crash were taken to a local trauma center for treatment, Garrett said. A third person was checked at the scene for injuries, but did not require transport to a hospital.
No further details about the victims were immediately available.
The crash left debris strewn across the north sidewalk on East Carson Street. An overturned vehicle, which appeared to be a two-door Mazda, came to rest against a wall and a telephone pole on the sidewalk, partially knocking down a chain link fence that blocked access to a canal running behind homes.
A vehicle appeared to have ripped a bus bench from its foundation, leaving it tattered next to the telephone pole.
Police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.