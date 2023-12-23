Health officials are urging people to exercise caution during upcoming holiday celebrations, with coronavirus transmission once again on the rise across Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health this week reported a daily average of 495 cases of the coronavirus, an 80% increase from the daily average of recorded COVID-19 cases about a month ago on Nov. 22.

The department said those numbers represent an undercount due to the number of home-test results not reported.

The county has also seen a significant rise in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater concentrations, which is considered an indication that the rate of transmission is likely to continue rising in the near future.

This week, the health department reported wastewater concentrations that are 39% of last year’s winter peak and triple the levels reported one month ago.

The number of people in Los Angeles County dying from COVID complications is also rising, with daily average deaths at 3.6 as of Dec. 20, up from 1.6 a month ago.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-10 is also on the upswing.

There were 632 COVID-positive patients at LA County hospitals in the latest data provided by the state health department as of Dec. 16. That’s up from 259 on Nov. 1, but lower than at this time last year, when the number was over 1,200.

Orange County’s total was 114 at latest count, after dropping as lowas 56 in early November.

Statewide, there are 1,905 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, up from 1,155 on Nov. 1, but down from over 4,600 at the end of last year.

Some of those patients were admitted for other reasons and discovered they had COVID after being tested at the hospitals.

To protect against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses circulating this holiday season, health experts recommend the following common-sense precautions: