City of Long Beach July 4th Holiday Closures Announced

With Independence Day just around the corner on Tuesday, July 4, the City of Long Beach has announced which of its services will be closed in observance of the holiday and when they’re set to reopen.

All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on July 4, in observance of the holiday. Per their normal schedule, all libraries will be closed on Mondays and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5. The library catalog, downloads and databases are available 24/7.

Street Sweeping

Street sweeping will not be scheduled and street sweeping violations not be enforced on July 4. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on July 5.



Parking Enforcement

Make sure to read your parking meter, as the days and hours of enforcement are displayed. Parking meters will be enforced on Tuesday, July 4 unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays”.



Refuse/Recycling

Trash and Recycling will be collected as scheduled on July 4.



City Offices and Services

City Hall will be open on Monday, July 3, closed on Tuesday, July 4, and re-opened on Wednesday, July 5.

City of Long Beach offices and services will adhere to the following schedule on July 4:



Closed on July 4:

Animal Care Services and spcaLA

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

El Dorado Nature Center

Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

Gas Services (Emergencies: 562.570.2140)

Health Department and Health facilities

Housing Authority

Libraries

Marina offices

Neighborhood Resource Center

Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

Park offices and community park facilities

Police administration

Street Sweeping

Summer Food Program

Swimming pools

Water Department (Emergencies: 562.570.2390)



Open on July 4: