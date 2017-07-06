Councilwoman Price Asks for Community’s Input On Upcoming Young Women’s Leadership Program

Photo courtesy of Councilwoman Suzie Price.

This Saturday, Councilwoman Suzie Price will host a Young Women’s Leadership Program community meeting at the 3rd District Field Office. Price is partnering with 3rd District residents Yesmean Rihbany, Dr. Rebecca Turrentine and 2017 Mrs. Long Beach, Autumn Katz to offer the program, Price announced.

“Women are underrepresented in leadership roles in government, business, and in our communities,” stated the release. “This disparity between female representation in leadership and percentage of our population means voices of women are less well heard, and so the experiences of women in our society play a reduced role in shaping our future.”

Price hopes to educate and empower girls and young women as an opportunity to begin addressing the aforementioned problem.



“We had a brainstorming session a couple months ago, and are now ready to share the program’s design and get your input,” Councilwoman Price said in a statement. “Please join us as we move forward and bring this program to our future leaders. Hearing the voices of women and helping those voices to be represented is essential to a future where leadership opportunities are available to everyone.”

Saturday’s agenda will include reviewing the program design, reviewing the role of the steering committee, selecting participants for work teams, touching on event topics, timing and communication channels, according to Price.

If interested in participating, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call the office of Price at (562) 570-6300.

The Young Women’s Leadership Program community meeting will take place on Saturday from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at the 3rd District Field Office, located at 340 Nieto Avenue.