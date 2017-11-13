Small Business Development Center May Be Renamed in Honor of Late Long Beach Post Co-Founder Shaun Lumachi

File photo

On Tuesday, a request that the Housing and Neighborhoods Committee consider renaming the Small Business Development Center in honor of Long Beach Post co-founder and former publisher, Shaun Lumachi, will be presented to City Council.

The center, which may be renamed the Shaun Lumachi Innovation Center, offers business counseling services at no cost.

Shaun Lumachi, who died in a car crash on December 3, 2011 while on a business trip in Miami as a Long Beach representative for the city’s Workforce Investment Board, was an innovative businessman and local leader passionate about connecting the Long Beach community.

In 2002, Lumachi became the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, started Chamber Advocacy, a public policy consulting business, a year later and in 2007 co-founded the Post among many other accolades and accomplishments.

“Shaun's life was revolved around one quote, ‘What's Next?’ and we believe that renaming the current Small Business Development Center after Shaun embodies that phrase and will help others achieve their innovative goals to make their businesses and the City of Long Beach a better place to live work and play,” the recommendation states.

Google Street View image.

The development center is in the process of bringing in a new operator, according to the recommendation, which noted the timeliness of renaming the center with the pending change.

The Small Business Development Center is located at 309 Pine Avenue.