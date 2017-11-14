City to Host Second Annual Civic Innovation Summit In Celebration of Innovation Month

Image courtesy of the City of Long Beach.

The City of Long Beach’s Innovation Team (i-team) will host the Second Annual Civic Innovation Summit in celebration of Long Beach Innovation Month (InnovateLB) on Tuesday from 8:30AM to 2:00PM at the Molina Center.

Government employees, City officials, university faculty and students, entrepreneurs and community members are expected to attend in recognition of the use of open data, local government support, and facilitated design processes, according to a press release.

“We are excited to celebrate Innovation Month all throughout November,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The Civic Innovation Summit will be the pinnacle of many events that are organized to show the breadth and depth of innovative and creative efforts throughout the City.”



The Civic Innovation Summit will kick off with a TED Talk-style keynote from President of Virgin Orbit Dan Hart, followed by a panel of experts and thought leaders from different sectors who will share their stories and experiences on inspiring a culture of innovation in their respective fields.

The panelists include:

Angie Jean-Marie, Interim Director, LA2050.

Teresa Chandler, Human Services Bureau Manager, City of Long Beach.

John Keisler, Economic Development Director, City of Long Beach.

Niki Okuk, Founder, Rco Tires.

Susana Sngiem, Executive Director, United Cambodian Community.



“We are eager to continue fostering innovation in the City that can improve the lives of residents,” Tracy Colunga, director of the Long Beach i-team, said in a statement. “Our goal is to expand minds and circulate the idea of limitless possibilities in Long Beach.”



Additionally, a user-centered design, hands-on workshop will be led by Heather Barker, Long Beach State University’s Associate Professor of Design.



The summit will conclude with the Civic Innovation Awards ceremony, presented to various City Departments and employees that have implemented creative solutions to some of the city’s challenges. The five award categories are: City Manager’s Award, Innovative Partnerships Award, Livability Award, Administration Award, and Social Innovation Award, according to the release.

Long Beach Innovation Month runs parallel with InnovateLA, a two-week countywide celebration running from November 2 to November 19. For more information on countywide efforts and events visit: www.innovate.la



“The goal is to catalyze, evangelize, and to cross-pollinate the various assets we have across Los Angeles County,” Chris Rico, director of Innovation for the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., said in a statement. “We want the world to know that the Los Angeles metro region is the place where you can come to innovate anything.”

For more information about the Civic Innovation Summit and to RSVP, visit the website here innovatelb.com/summit



The Molina Center is located at 200 Oceangate, 200 Tower, 15th Floor.