City of Long Beach Announces Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Closures

With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, the City of Long Beach has announced its holiday closures. Check out the lists below for dates and times:

Libraries

All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed Saturday, December 23 through Monday, December 25 and Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1. All libraries are closed on Mondays per their normal schedule and will reopen on Tuesday after the respective holiday. The library catalog, downloads and databases are available online.



Street Sweeping

No scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations will occur on Monday, December 25 or Monday, January 1. Street sweeping will resume its normal schedule the Tuesday after each holiday.



Parking Enforcement

Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1 unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays.” All meters will be enforced on December 24 and December 31. The days and times of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.



Refuse/Recycling

Refuse and recycling collection will not be picked up on Monday, December 25 or Monday, January 1 with collection to be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, ending on Saturday. Trash normally collected on Monday will be taken on Tuesday, for example. If Tuesday is your regular trash day then it will be collected on Wednesday.



Towing and Lien Sales

The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility located at 3111 East Willow Street will be closed on Monday, December 25. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday 8:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday 8.00AM to 4:00PM; closed Sunday and holidays. Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online here.



City Offices and Services

City of Long Beach offices and services will follow the below schedule on Monday, December 25, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018. City Hall re-opens on Tuesday, December 26 and on Tuesday, January 2.



Closed on Monday, December 25 and on Monday, January 1:

Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service, and lost pets can be redeemed by appointment only by calling 562-570-PETS)

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

El Dorado Regional Park

El Dorado Nature Center

Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration

Gas Services (Emergencies: (562) 570-2140)

Health Department and Health facilities

Housing Authority

Marina offices (Thanksgiving Day only)

Neighborhood Resource Center

Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center

Park offices and community park facilities

Police administration

Swimming pools

Water Department (Emergencies: (562) 570-2390)



Open on Monday, December 25 and on January 1:

Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations

Main Police Station Front Desk

Marina offices (Open Friday 11/24)

Refuse and Recycling Collection

Towing and Lien Sales



Treecycle

The city’s annual holiday tree recycling program gives residents a chance to dispose of trees free of charge while keeping them out of the trash following the holidays. From December 26 through January 12, trees can be dropped off at several locations throughout Long Beach, as shown via the flyer here. Residents with City refuse service can leave their trees out where trash is normally collected by 7:00AM on Saturday, January 13. All trees must have decorations and stands removed, and trees over 12 feet tall should be cut in half.