City of Long Beach Announces Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Closures

With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, the City of Long Beach has announced its holiday closures. Check out the lists below for dates and times:
Libraries
All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed Saturday, December 23 through Monday, December 25 and Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1. All libraries are closed on Mondays per their normal schedule and will reopen on Tuesday after the respective holiday. The library catalog, downloads and databases are available online.
Street Sweeping
No scheduled street sweeping or enforcement of street sweeping violations will occur on Monday, December 25 or Monday, January 1. Street sweeping will resume its normal schedule the Tuesday after each holiday.
Parking Enforcement
Parking meters will be enforced on Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1 unless the meter states “Exempt on Holidays.” All meters will be enforced on December 24 and December 31. The days and times of enforcement are displayed inside the meters.
Refuse/Recycling
Refuse and recycling collection will not be picked up on Monday, December 25 or Monday, January 1 with collection to be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, ending on Saturday. Trash normally collected on Monday will be taken on Tuesday, for example. If Tuesday is your regular trash day then it will be collected on Wednesday.
Towing and Lien Sales
The Towing Operations & Vehicle Storage Facility located at 3111 East Willow Street will be closed on Monday, December 25. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday 8:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday 8.00AM to 4:00PM; closed Sunday and holidays. Vehicles and property are available for release outside of the hours listed above for an additional fee. More information can be found online here.
City Offices and Services
City of Long Beach offices and services will follow the below schedule on Monday, December 25, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018. City Hall re-opens on Tuesday, December 26 and on Tuesday, January 2.
Closed on Monday, December 25 and on Monday, January 1:
- Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Animal Control Officers are available to respond to calls for service, and lost pets can be redeemed by appointment only by calling 562-570-PETS)
- Career Transition Center
- Center for Working Families
- City Hall
- Citizen Police Complaint Commission
- Code Enforcement services
- El Dorado Regional Park
- El Dorado Nature Center
- Fire Headquarters, Support Services, Fire Prevention, & Operations, including Marine Safety Administration
- Gas Services (Emergencies: (562) 570-2140)
- Health Department and Health facilities
- Housing Authority
- Libraries
- Marina offices (Thanksgiving Day only)
- Neighborhood Resource Center
- Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
- Park offices and community park facilities
- Police administration
- Street Sweeping
- Swimming pools
- Water Department (Emergencies: (562) 570-2390)
Open on Monday, December 25 and on January 1:
- Fire Stations and Lifeguard Stations
- Main Police Station Front Desk
- Marina offices (Open Friday 11/24)
- Refuse and Recycling Collection
- Towing and Lien Sales
Treecycle
The city’s annual holiday tree recycling program gives residents a chance to dispose of trees free of charge while keeping them out of the trash following the holidays. From December 26 through January 12, trees can be dropped off at several locations throughout Long Beach, as shown via the flyer here. Residents with City refuse service can leave their trees out where trash is normally collected by 7:00AM on Saturday, January 13. All trees must have decorations and stands removed, and trees over 12 feet tall should be cut in half.