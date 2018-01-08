UPDATE: 2018 State of the City to be Broadcast Live

Photo by Asia Morris from the 2017 State of the City.

UPDATE | Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will deliver the 2018 State of the City on Tuesday night, which can also be watched from home via LBTV on cable and webcast through the city’s website here.

During his fourth State of the City address, Garcia is expected to celebrate the city’s progress in economic development, investment in infrastructure, public safety, civic tech and innovation over the last four years, it was announced today. The mayor will also address the city’s ongoing challenges, including housing, homelessness and climate change, and speak on the vision for continuing said progress.

The State of the City is free and open to the public, and can also be watched from home. For those who want to attend in person, free parking is available in the Convention Center parking lots and for those who wish to ride, a free bike valet will also be available.



More details about the event, including maps, are available here.



PREVIOUSLY: Date Announced for 2018 State of the City

12/21/17 at 3:05PM | Listen to what Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and city officials have to say about the State of the City on Tuesday, January 9 during the free annual event. The 2018 State of the City will start with a reception at 5:00PM and the program will take place at 6:00PM at The Terrace Theater. Guests are invited to arrive early to mingle with friends and enjoy a variety of options from food trucks.

During the 2017 event, Garcia pledged to “vigorously defend our values and the civil rights of our people,” in light of then-President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric, and spoke of the city’s 2016 accomplishments including the voter-approved Measure A & B, that the city was more than halfway to its goal of building 4,000 new housing units by 2024, the Port of Long Beach’s commitment to lessening its impact on the environment and more.

The Terrace Theater is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.