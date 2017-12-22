City of Long Beach Releases its 2017 Year in Review

The City of Long Beach has released its 2017 Year in Review, a comprehensive look at the city’s accomplishments and accolades over the past 12 months.

“Long Beach has progressed on so many fronts this year,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “These accomplishments demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing amazing programs and infrastructure to the entire community.”

In 2017, the city was recognized nationally for its efforts in technology, equality, housing, green initiatives, city planning, leisure opportunities and a world-class public library system, according to the release.



A few of its major accomplishments include the ongoing construction of the new Civic Center, the opening of Gumbiner Park, increased resources for public safety and infrastructure improvements provided by Measure A and a decrease in unemployment, the announcement stated.

RELATED Date Announced for 2018 State of the City

Also of note, a few of the quick stats highlighted in the review include 31,000 potholes filled, 1.2 million patrons served in libraries, 11,125 tons of debris (that would have gone in the ocean) collected by street sweepers and 935 individuals experiencing homelessness provided permanent housing.

In conjunction with the release of the review, the city will also hold a social media countdown by releasing its 10 most significant news items one day at a time on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

On Thursday, the city kicked the countdown off with its past announcement of the launch of its Text to 9-1-1 service. The No. 1 story of 2017 will be posted on Saturday, December 30 at 6:00PM.

You can check out the 2017 Year in Review here.