City Surpasses Mobility Goal With Over 1 Million Counts of People Walking or Cycling on Beach Path in 2017

Photo of junior lifeguards crossing the Eco-Counter last summer courtesy of the Long Beach Fire Department.

People cycled or walked on the beach path near Belmont Pier over a million times by the end of 2017, surpassing just slightly the city’s count goal for the year, Long Beach officials announced Friday.

The total number of cyclists and pedestrians that crossed the Eco-Counter located at the beach path came in at exactly 1,109,270 with the city’s goal being 1 million by December 31, 2017.

The challenge was part of the #CountMeinLB campaign, intended to encourage residents to take advantage of multiple mobility options in the city and use social media to inspire others.

“Long Beach continues to be recognized as one of the most walkable and bikeable cities in the U.S. and reaching this goal shows that more and more residents are riding and walking,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “I congratulate those who participated and encourage everyone to take advantage of the many bike paths, walking trails, and swimming facilities our City has to offer.”

City engineers physically counted pedestrians and cyclists in the past, which provided only a snapshot, from which the city could project ridership and activity in a certain area.

The Eco-Counter was installed by public works in September 2016. It’s an automated counting system that collects more accurate data on the beach paths. It can distinguish between cyclists and pedestrians walking or jogging along the newly separated pedestrian path.