Locals Volunteer During MLK Day of Service

Community members rolled up their sleeves today to participate in multiple projects taking place throughout the city to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, and in attempt to fulfill the goal set by Congress in 1994 to make it a “day on, not a day off.”

Locals planted trees, cleaned up alleys, painted walls, repaired fences and more.

Check out some of the service projects that took place in Long Beach:

It’s a “Day On, Not A Day Off” in the North Long Beach #commUNITY.



Thank you for all of you that came out to #MLKDay of Service. It was great seeing everyone’s face this morning ready to serve. #northisnow #MartinLutherKingDay pic.twitter.com/xjuU9moSim — Rex Richardson (@RexRichardson) January 15, 2018

So happy to have organized a clean up of the Mary Molina Garden for the #MLKDay2018 Day of Service. A big thanks to Councilmember @lenagonzalezlb and her team + Long Beach Organic for your partnership and help! @LeadershipLB #LBserves #community pic.twitter.com/anZcXilJ4i — Kathleen Boyd, CFP® (@kathleenboydlb) January 15, 2018