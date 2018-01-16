mlk day of service  

Locals Volunteer During MLK Day of Service

Community members rolled up their sleeves today to participate in multiple projects taking place throughout the city to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, and in attempt to fulfill the goal set by Congress in 1994 to make it a “day on, not a day off.”

 

Locals planted trees, cleaned up alleys, painted walls, repaired fences and more.

 

Check out some of the service projects that took place in Long Beach:

 

 

 

