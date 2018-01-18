Drake Chavez Greenbelt, Soccer Fields to Officially Open Saturday

The public is invited to attend the Grand Opening of the Drake Chavez Greenbelt and Artificial Turf Field this Saturday at 11:00AM, the City of Long Beach announced today.

“This project will link Cesar E. Chavez Park to both Drake Park and Loma Vista Park, and provide needed open space and recreational activities,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “This addition also contributes to the revitalization of the downtown area.”



A key component of the Drake Chavez Master Plan, the Drake Chavez Greenbelt and Artificial Turf Field project includes one formal artificial turf sports field, one informal natural turf field, landscaped open space/passive park areas, a pedestrian walking trail and onsite parking spaces, according to the release. The site has a linear form and includes and eight-foot wide pedestrian trail with a gateway entrance at Anaheim Street and DeForest Avenue.



The master plan creates a 57-acre greenbelt along the lower Los Angeles River and provides green space between Anaheim Street and Chester Place with links to the adjacent Los Angeles River Bike Path, according to the release.



“I am thrilled to see this project come to completion,” Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez said in a statement. “The project will enhance the lives of residents in the First District and all of Long Beach. I look forward to seeing community members enjoy their time on the soccer field.”



The total cost of the project is $3.81 million, with $2.5 million in support from Proposition 84 grant funding for statewide park development, $300,000 from Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District "Per Parcel Discretionary” funding and $1 million of FY14 one-time funding that was designated for this project, according to the city.



For more information about Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine programs and services, visit the website here and Facebook page here.



The Drake Chavez Greenbelt and Artificial Turf Field is located at 1000 DeForest Avenue.