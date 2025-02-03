Long Beach is expected to receive two spells of “light, beneficial rain” this week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Altogether, Long Beach should receive about an inch of rain by the end of the week with the first raindrops coming Tuesday evening, then another stretch of rain arriving Thursday afternoon into Friday, said NWS Meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld.

“A fairly long period of light rain is expected” to arrive with a “weak atmospheric river” coming in from the north, Schoenfeld said.

In total, Long Beach could receive between three-quarters of an inch of rain to an inch-and-a-half of rain by the weekend, Schoenfeld said.

By comparison, the storm system that swept into town two weekends ago dropped about a half-inch of rain, according to the NWS.

Winds will remain fairly tame throughout the week, with sustained wind gusts out of the south expected to reach 15-20 mph on Tuesday, Schoenfeld said.

Forecasters expect low temperatures to remain in the low-50s this week, then drop to the mid-40s once the storm system clears on Friday.

High temperatures were projected to rise to the mid-60s to low-70s this weekend.

To the north, the rain brings a slight risk of mudslides and road erosion in the burn areas for the Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires.