A heat wave is coming to Long Beach, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s on Wednesday, then slowly drop as the weekend approaches.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning that will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday for all of Los Angeles County.

Forecasters advise everyone to avoid strenuous activities like working outdoors if possible.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s in most areas of Long Beach on Tuesday, then climb to the low-to-mid 90s on Wednesday before dropping to the high 80s on Thursday, forecasters said.

Low temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 70s throughout the week and higher-than-normal humidity will provide little relief from the day’s heat, forecasters said.

Don’t sweat it. Cool off here:

For anyone who needs relief from the heat, air conditioning is available at cooling centers throughout the city, including all public libraries. You can find a full list of locations and when they’re open here.

Long Beach also has aquatic playgrounds set up at Alamitos Beach (between Fifth and Sixth places) and at Bay Shore Beach. Those are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but all participants must pass a swim test before playing.

A family plays at the beach as crews anchor down an aquatic playground at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Public pools are available at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1910 Lemon Ave.) and Silverado Park (1540 W. 32nd St.). Children age 17 and under can swim for free, while the entry fee is $3 for adults and $2 for seniors — defined as anyone age 50 and older.

If you can’t make it to one of those amenities to cool down, forecasters suggest drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding the sun, if possible. Do not leave young children and pets inside unattended vehicles, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.

When working outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

High temperatures are expected to cool to the low 80s this weekend, with low temperatures in the high 60s.