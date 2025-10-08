Come next Fourth of July, the 250th iteration of the national birthday, Long Beach may be able to celebrate with fireworks sold legally inside its city limits.

The City Council on Tuesday requested the city manager come back in 60 days with a report on the possible benefits and consequences of allowing the sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks that don’t explode or leave the ground.

At the request of council members, the study will examine how permitted use in neighboring cities has fared — from fire injuries to illegal firework use — and how much revenue sales could bring to the community organizations that raise money from roadside firework stands. An adopted system would allow up to 10 firework stands citywide, run by nonprofits that can use the money for programs. A lottery system would award permits when more than 10 applicants qualify.

“We also know the 250th birthday of the United States of America is coming, and there’s going to be a lot of fireworks,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “So if there’s any time to have a conversation about enforcement or regulation, … now is the appropriate time to have a conversation.”

At the center of the discussion are so-called safe and sane fireworks. While firecrackers, skyrockets and other more potent pyrotechnics are prohibited statewide, these lower-level items are deemed “safe and sane” by the state fire marshal and are regulated at the local level.

Fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks and pinwheels typically fall under the “safe and sane” fireworks umbrella.

Nearly 300 cities statewide, including 36 cities in Los Angeles County, permit these fireworks. They include Lakewood, Norwalk, Downey and Bellflower. Major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orange, Oakland and San Diego ban all fireworks, citing their risk of sparking wildfires.

Blanket bans have traditionally met opposition from manufacturers and service organizations, which raise money from annual sales, and support from residents and firefighters concerned by the noise, pollution and danger that fireworks bring with their use.

Barry Cogert with Jazz Angels, a Signal Hill-based nonprofit, says the organization needs the opportunity to raise money to keep up with rising costs.

“Jazz Angels are currently being asked to provide our services in more and more underserved areas of Long Beach,” Cogert said. “We’re only lacking funds, which are becoming more and more challenging to secure every day.”

Critics argued permitting some fireworks could spur the use of more dangerous varieties and lead to injury, property damage and fires. Citing state data, Long Beach Fire Chief Dennis Buchanan said plainly he opposes “fireworks being sold or used here in the city.”

In recent years, Long Beach has sought to crack down on fireworks since a huge spike in complaints in 2020. Firework-related calls have dropped 75% citywide since, with nearly 2,200 calls last year. This past Independence Day, the city says it answered 646 fireworks-related reports — a 4% drop compared to the year prior.

Despite declining stats, Buchanan cited a 2024 report by the L.A. County Fire Department that 90% of all firework-related injuries are caused by legal fireworks.

“The fire danger, the serious medical injuries that come from fireworks, air pollution, noise disturbance,” Buchanan said. “Fireworks, being legal or illegal, are an ignition source to fires.”

Fourth District Councilmember Kristina Duggan, who represents southeast Long Beach, said she “cannot in good conscience vote to allow people to legally set things on fire in our neighborhoods in the name of improving safety.” Adding later: “I can’t advocate for a nonprofit raising money based on the sale of something that could be harmful to our public.”