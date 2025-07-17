Starting Tuesday, the Long Beach Utilities Department will begin using sewer smoke tests at homes in the Naples Island neighborhood to identify any leaks or defects in the sewer system.

The smoke used in the test is non-toxic, odorless and harmless — similar to the smoke used at concerts, according to the utility department.

Testing will begin on July 22 and is expected to last up to two weeks. It will take place in one area or block at a time from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with each test lasting between 30 minutes to an hour.

If a customer receives a notification or door hanger from the contractor tasked with carrying out the smoke test, the utility department asks them to pour about three cups (24 ounces) of water down every drain on the day of the test, including sinks, showers and floor drains. The customer does not need to be home for the test.

If smoke is visible inside the home or somewhere on the property, it may indicate a broken sewer pipe or improper connection. Responsibility for fixing the problem depends on where the smoke is seen. More information can be found here.

If smoke enters the home during the test, the resident should ventilate the area by opening doors and windows, then contact the on-site field technician or the Long Beach Utilities Department at 562-570-2390.

Naples Island was picked as a “high-priority area” because wet weather in that neighborhood puts a strain on the utility’s “pump station capacity and its infrastructure,” utility department spokesperson Joy Contreras wrote in a statement.

The test is meant to help homeowners and business owners identify issues and fix them before “they become emergencies necessitating immediate action,” Contreras wrote.

“Smoke testing is a proactive way to protect our aquatic and local environment from potential sewer spills before they happen,” said Utilities Department General Manager Anatole Falagán.

More information on the smoke test can be found here.