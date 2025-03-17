Two council members representing North Long Beach will participate in a discussion this Thursday to talk about plans for improving their two regions and answer questions from residents.

District 8 Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie and District 9 Councilmember Tunua Thrash-Ntuk will attend the DeForest Park Neighborhood Association’s monthly meeting Thursday, according to association president Dan Pressburg.

The “mini town hall” came about “because I’m a pest,” said Pressburg, a longtime advocate for and resident of North Long Beach.

According to Pressburg, it has been 15 years since council members from North Long Beach districts held a town hall together.

Eighth District Long Beach Councilmember Tunua Thrash-Ntuk at her swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

Planned topics include street and sidewalk repair, the demolition of two city-owned vacant properties in North Long Beach and Ricks-Oddie’s Thrive 90805 Agenda, according to Pressburg.

Residents are encouraged to attend or send questions they want answered to [email protected] or [email protected].

The plan is to allow both council members time to discuss what they are working on in each district, then open the floor for questions, Pressburg said.

“It’s fair game, you can ask them anything,” Pressburg said.

Long Beach District 9 Councilmember Joni Ricks-Oddie at a City Council meeting in Long Beach, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ricks-Oddie served as vice president of the DeForest Park Neighborhood Association before she was elected to the Long Beach City Council in 2022.

Thrash-Ntuk was elected last March, taking over the district from termed-out Councilmember Al Austin.

The DeForest Park Neighborhood Association meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at 6225 DeForest Ave.