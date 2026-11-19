This article was originally published by LAist on Nov. 18, 2026.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday that he anticipates that security for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will cost close to three times the $1 billion the federal government has allocated for law enforcement for the Games.

That would mean a price tag of nearly $3 billion.

“I don’t believe a billion dollars is enough,” Luna told LAist Wednesday, ahead of a meeting at the U.S. Secret Service’s Los Angeles office, where law enforcement leaders gathered to plan for the summer of 2028.

At its peak, up to 30,000 additional law enforcement officers could be deployed across L.A. and Orange counties for the Games, Luna said. Together, the Olympics and Paralympics will span more than a month and take place across the whole region, with a few events in Oklahoma City, too.

Luna’s estimate indicates that organizers will appeal to U.S. lawmakers to set aside more funding for Olympic policing. It also raises a question L.A. officials have asked repeatedly over the past year: Who will cover security costs if expenses exceed what the federal government is willing to pay for?

“Our local taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for this,” Luna said Wednesday.

LA28, the private organizing committee putting on the Games, has not included law enforcement costs in its $7.2 billion budget — although it has promised the city of L.A. that it can tap a limited contingency fund to recoup security costs if the federal government doesn’t cover those expenses.

On Wednesday, other law enforcement officials agreed about the rising cost of deploying thousands of additional officers during the summer of 2028. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told the L.A. Times he expected costs could go as high as $4 billion.

The Los Angeles Police Department has estimated its costs for staffing venues within the city alone during the Games will exceed $730 million.

“I am concerned about funding, definitely,” Chief McDonnell said, adding that he expects the federal government to contribute more.

Sean Duryee, commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, said he expects to more than double the number of CHP officers in L.A. County from about 700 and 800 to 2,000 during the summer of 2028. He didn’t put a number on what the influx of staff would cost but said it would be “hundreds of millions.”

Deploying so many additional officers in Los Angeles and the surrounding region will require bringing in officers from across the state and country. According to LAPD projections released earlier this year, all outside law enforcement working the Games will make overtime rates at an estimated $131.94 an hour.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill directing the state’s Office of Emergency Services to negotiate agreements with outside law enforcement agencies to temporarily deploy in the L.A. area during the Games.

The state of California is also relying on the federal government to cover those costs. If it doesn’t, the Office of Emergency Services estimates that contracting costs could be more than $1 billion.