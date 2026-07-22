A man was killed when his car veered off a road in East Long Beach early Wednesday morning and ended up submerged in water beneath a bridge, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4:25 a.m. on Studebaker Road near Loynes Drive, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was heading southbound on Studebaker Road when, for unknown reasons, the car veered off the roadway, through a fence and came to rest in the Los Cerritos Channel underneath a bridge just south of Loynes Drive, authorities said.

The Los Cerritos Channel is seen near Studebaker Road and Loynes Drive in a screenshot from Google Maps.

The man was ejected from the car during the crash and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name and age were withheld pending family notification.

A woman in the front passenger seat was able to get out of the car and make it to shore, where she flagged down help, according to the fire department.

She was also taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on her status was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Wednesday’s deadly crash was the city’s 25th fatal crash of the year. At this time last year, the city had recorded 26 fatal crashes. It finished 2025 with the highest tally of deadly crashes in more than a decade.