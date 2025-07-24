Police say a one-year-old was killed when the child’s mother accidentally ran over the child while moving her car at a North Long Beach apartment complex.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Ackerfield Avenue off of South Street, according to Long Beach police.

Police said the child’s mother was moving her vehicle in a carport area of the apartment complex when, without her knowledge, the child walked in front of the vehicle and was struck.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. They did not provide the child’s name or gender.

“At this time, neither impaired driving nor distracted driving appear to be factors in the collision,” police said.