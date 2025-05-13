Police say a teenager was rushed to the hospital this afternoon with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Cabrillo High School.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Adriatic Avenue and West 20th Street, according to Long Beach police spokesperson Eric Stachura. The intersection is less than 500 feet from the eastern edge of the high school’s campus. School releases at 3:35 p.m. on non-minimum days.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body, Stachura said.

Investigators were looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting, along with a potential motive.

No suspect description was immediately available.