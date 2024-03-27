Long Beach police are investigating how and why a 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the Cambodia Town area Tuesday night.

Police said officers learned of the shooting around 8:26 p.m. They rushed to 11th Street and Lewis Avenue where they found the wounded girl outside, according to Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher.

Officers gave her first aid before medics took her to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

There were few firm details available about the shooting.

Gallagher said detectives are still investigating many aspects, including suspect information, what led up to the shooting, a motive and whether the girl was the intended target.