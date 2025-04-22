A sedan being driven at high speed slammed into a tree in Long Beach, killing a passenger and injuring the driver and another person in the vehicle, police said today.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Shoreline Drive and Ocean Boulevard and found an overturned 2005 Chevrolet sedan in the median that was resting on a tree, with three occupants trapped inside, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Firefighters and paramedics extricated the occupants from the car. One passenger, a 19-year-old resident of Van Nuys, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the other two people to a hospital, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The sedan, driven by a 19-year-old motorist, was speeding northbound on Shoreline Drive when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree, police said. Speed and impaired driving were being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at 562-570-7355. Callers who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story briefly stated incorrectly that the driver was the one who died.