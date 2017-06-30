Complaints Lead Police to Arrest Parolee with 250 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks in Long Beach

Photo of Wednesday's illegal fireworks confiscation courtesy of Long Beach Police Department.

A 25-year-old parolee and documented gang member was arrested Wednesday by police after they discovered 250 pounds of illegal fireworks, a variety of ammunition and metal knuckles at a North Long Beach residence.

Irving Martinez was charged with prohibited person with ammunition, possession of dangerous fireworks and violation of parole, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD). He is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $35,000 bail.



Authorities said officers with the North Division Directed Enforcement Team responded to the 200 block of East Adams Street on Wednesday at about 3:15PM to investigate numerous complaints regarding the sales of illegal fireworks.



During the investigation, officers discovered Martinez was a documented gang member and on active parole. A subsequent search of the residence revealed the illegal fireworks, ammunition and metal knuckles, which are illegal to possess.



All fireworks, including those marked “Safe and Sane,” are illegal to possess in the City of Long Beach. Violators may be cited and/or arrested with a $1,000 fine, sentenced to jail for six months, or both. The fines and penalties may increase depending on the fireworks’ classification.