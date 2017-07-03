Man Critically Injured in East Village Stabbing

A man was hospitalized in critical condition when he was stabbed in the city’s East Village over the weekend, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



Officers responded to the 400 block of East Third Street at 12:37AM on Saturday, July 1 regarding an assault with a knife, LBPD Sgt. Brad Johnson said.



Long Beach Fire Department (LBPD) paramedics transported the victim, who sustained a life-threatening stab wound to his torso, to a local hospital in critical condition.



Officers detained a man as a possible suspect.



Authorities said the incident does not appear to be gang-related and an investigation is ongoing.